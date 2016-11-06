Building permits, Nov. 6, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Sonrise Brothers, new single-family residence at 701 Chickory Drive, $250,000.

T&G Construction, addition to single-family residence at 3401 Pinegrove Place, $50,000.

TAG Residential LLC, garage addition to single-family residence at 1302 Lock Raven Road, $127,709.

Roland Realty, alteration to single-family residence at 24 E. Chalmers St., $94,000.

New Prairie Construction, addition to single-family residence at 3707 Glenn Brooke Road, $50,994.

Mahomet

Element Building, new multifamily residence at 1306 Mockingbird Lane, $403,000.

Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 608 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.

Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 2004 Kinley Drive, $210,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 308 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $225,000.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 201 Bradford Ave. in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $200,000.

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 607 Silver Lake Court in Lake Falls I subdivision, $356,000.

Urbana

Bash & Schrock, addition to duplex at 606 E. Colorado Ave., $37,000.

C-U Under Construction, new single-family residence at 3017 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $378,000.