Building permits, Nov. 6, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Sonrise Brothers, new single-family residence at 701 Chickory Drive, $250,000.
T&G Construction, addition to single-family residence at 3401 Pinegrove Place, $50,000.
TAG Residential LLC, garage addition to single-family residence at 1302 Lock Raven Road, $127,709.
Roland Realty, alteration to single-family residence at 24 E. Chalmers St., $94,000.
New Prairie Construction, addition to single-family residence at 3707 Glenn Brooke Road, $50,994.
Mahomet
Element Building, new multifamily residence at 1306 Mockingbird Lane, $403,000.
Signature Homebuilders, new single-family residence at 608 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.
Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 2004 Kinley Drive, $210,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 308 Capitol St. in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $225,000.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residence at 201 Bradford Ave. in Liberty on the Lake subdivision, $200,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 607 Silver Lake Court in Lake Falls I subdivision, $356,000.
Urbana
Bash & Schrock, addition to duplex at 606 E. Colorado Ave., $37,000.
C-U Under Construction, new single-family residence at 3017 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $378,000.
