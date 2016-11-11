Disney beginning to embrace streaming

NEW YORK (AP) — As more and more people get their favorite TV shows and movies online, Disney is learning to embrace the stream.

The Walt Disney Co. once resisted offering channels like ESPN directly over the web, preferring old-fashioned cable subscriptions. Its investors are fretting over ratings as more people cut the cord. NFL viewership is also down, and the contentious election drew viewers away from Disney networks like ABC to cable news networks.

Disney stock was down 9.6 percent for the year as of Thursday's close. But despite a weaker-than-expected earnings report, which showed a drop in ESPN revenue, shares rose more than 2 percent late Thursday after an initial dip in extended trading.

The media conglomerate, which owns Marvel, the "Star Wars" franchise and its own Pixar and Disney Studios, is forging ahead with new streaming deals involving Netflix, Hulu and others.

"Disney is the one media company that can succeed in taking its brands directly to consumers," said Nomura analyst Anthony DiClemente. He expects Disney could one day offer ESPN as a stand-alone service, for example, similar to HBO's $15-a-month "HBO Now."

Burbank, Calif.-based Disney hasn't gone that far yet. But last quarter, it took a $1 billion stake in BAMTech, which provides streaming for Major League Baseball. The company said it plans to use that technology to offer an ESPN streaming service that offers live games and programming not offered on regular ESPN.

The BAMTech deal is a "great way for us to move ESPN and probably other Disney assets into digital, mobile platforms in a more effective way," CEO Bob Iger said at a Goldman Sachs conference in September in New York. It's also a way for Disney to learn more about its viewers for advertising purposes, he told analysts Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iger said, the company is learning from its U.K. service, Disney Life, launched a year ago. For a $15 monthly fee, it offers Disney movies, TV shows, e-books, and other children's content online.

While there's some "inevitability" to launching a similar service in the U.S., "I'm not prepared to discuss timing," he told analysts.

"You can use that as a template for what they might do in the U.S.," DiClemente said.

So far in the U.S., Disney inked a deal with Netflix in 2012, which kicked in this September, allowing Netflix the right to stream Disney movies like "Zootopia" before others. And last week, Hulu said there would be a Disney channel on its upcoming live online TV service.

Disney owns part of Hulu, which is a joint venture between Disney, 21st Century Fox and Comcast's NBCUniversal and Time Warner.

In short, Disney is adapting to the stream, and those efforts will pay off eventually, DiClemente said.

Investors hope that day comes soon. Disney reported Thursday that fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose 10 percent to $1.77 billion, while sales fell 3 percent to $13.14 billion. But adjusted earnings amounted to $1.10 per share, which fell short of Wall Street estimates. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $1.16 per share on revenue of $13.5 billion.

Disney said sales and operating income in media networks, its biggest unit, were down because of lower advertising and affiliate revenue from ESPN, along with higher programming costs. Disney Channels also saw lower results.

Revenue from Disney parks and resorts grew slightly, while the studios division saw revenue rise 2 percent to $1.81 billion. The company said the films "Finding Dory" and "Captain America: Civil War" are still drawing crowds, making up for the weaker-than-expected performance of "Pete's Dragon" and "Queen of Katwe."