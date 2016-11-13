Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 13, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Business listings, Nov. 13, 2016
| Subscribe

More Business

Business listings, Nov. 13, 2016

Sun, 11/13/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

CP Lawn Service, 3134 Palmer Drive, C, Christian Schrader, same address.

CU3D (Champaign-Urbana 3D0, 1014 E. Kerr Ave., U, Erron Watts, same address.

Fashion Cartel, P.O. Box 1584, C, Stachia McClinton, same address.

Miller/Makers, P.O.. Box 351, Rantoul, Richard Miller, 807 St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul.

The Auto Spa, 603 E. University Ave., C, Orlando Herman, 1206 Garden Hills Drive, C, and Marazette Young, 1307 Cobblestone Way, C.

Top Line General Construction, 1305 N. Hickory St., C, Abraham Martinez, same address.

Sections (2):News, Business
Topics (1):Entrepreneurs

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments