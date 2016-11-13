Business listings, Nov. 13, 2016

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

CP Lawn Service, 3134 Palmer Drive, C, Christian Schrader, same address.

CU3D (Champaign-Urbana 3D0, 1014 E. Kerr Ave., U, Erron Watts, same address.

Fashion Cartel, P.O. Box 1584, C, Stachia McClinton, same address.

Miller/Makers, P.O.. Box 351, Rantoul, Richard Miller, 807 St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul.

The Auto Spa, 603 E. University Ave., C, Orlando Herman, 1206 Garden Hills Drive, C, and Marazette Young, 1307 Cobblestone Way, C.

Top Line General Construction, 1305 N. Hickory St., C, Abraham Martinez, same address.