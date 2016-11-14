Schnucks recalls chicken breasts in some markets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri-based regional supermarket chain is recalling certain grilled, marinated chicken breasts in three states out of concern that they may be undercooked.

Schnucks Kitchen of O'Fallon, Missouri, announced the recall Friday of "72 Butter Garlic Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts" from 16 locations in Missouri, eight in Illinois and two in Indiana.

Customers who bought the affected product from the Deli/Chef's Express department of one of the stores Wednesday or Thursday are encouraged to return it to for a refund.

It wasn't immediately clear if any illnesses linked to the breasts were reported.

The affected Missouri stores are in St. Peters, Cottleville, Creve Coeur, Twin Oaks, Ballwin, Richmond Heights, St. Louis, Eureka, Arnold, Farmington, Washington and Columbia. The Illinois locations are in Granite City, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Pekin, Centralia, Carbondale, Loves Park and Rockford. The affected Indiana stores are in Evansville.