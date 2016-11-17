Restaurants carry on in former Trump casinos

Photo by: Wayne Parry/AP The Rainforest Cafe in Atlantic City, N.J., remains open Tuesday alongside the former Trump Plaza casino.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The gambling may be gone from two Atlantic City casinos built by President-elect Donald Trump, but the restaurants connected to them are banking on the diners remaining.

The Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza are now shuttered and dark, having been shut down by Trump's successors. But each has a surviving destination restaurant trying to stay afloat without the casino traffic that once kept them busy.

The Rainforest Cafe at the former Trump Plaza is welcoming customers, and Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen promises he'll keep the Hard Rock Cafe at the Taj Mahal open, too, saving 107 jobs.

Allen says the Hard Rock will operate at a loss, but is willing to tolerate it.

