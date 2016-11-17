Restaurants carry on in former Trump casinos
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The gambling may be gone from two Atlantic City casinos built by President-elect Donald Trump, but the restaurants connected to them are banking on the diners remaining.
The Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza are now shuttered and dark, having been shut down by Trump's successors. But each has a surviving destination restaurant trying to stay afloat without the casino traffic that once kept them busy.
The Rainforest Cafe at the former Trump Plaza is welcoming customers, and Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen promises he'll keep the Hard Rock Cafe at the Taj Mahal open, too, saving 107 jobs.
Allen says the Hard Rock will operate at a loss, but is willing to tolerate it.
Business will be challenging: Allen says the Atlantic City Hard Rock will operate at a loss, but the company is willing to tolerate it.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.