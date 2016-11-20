Holiday holdouts: Some local stores staying closed on Thanksgiving

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Katrina Beachy of Mattoon, right, entertains nephew Troy Gingerich, 1, as his mother, Theresa Gingerich, and big sister, Brianna, do some holiday shopping Thursday at Blain's Farm & Fleet in Urbana. The retailer has always closed on Thanksgiving and won't be changing this year.

CHAMPAIGN — Minnesota's Mall of America made headlines this year when it announced it would be closed on Thanksgiving Day, a move some Champaign-Urbana stores are following after years of ever-earlier Black Friday sales.

That includes the appliance and electronics store H.H. Gregg, 718 W. Town Center Blvd., C, which was open last year from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving.

"The company has graciously decided to give us Thanksgiving off this year," general manager Andrew Sprague said. "Whether in management or hourly, we were all very happy about the decision."

The company chose to close so its employees could spend the holiday with their families, and its CEO, Bob Riesbeck, told the Associated Press that the move made sense financially since Thanksgiving Day sales were declining the past couple years.

While H.H. Gregg will be closed Thanksgiving, it will be back open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.

H.H. Gregg is one of at least 50 national stores closing on Thanksgiving, according to TheBlackFriday.com, which tracks Black Friday sales.

This includes Blain's Farm & Fleet, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond, Guitar Center, Home Depot, Menards, Lowe's, Office Depot and Staples.

Some of those stores have always been closed on Thanksgiving, including Blain's Farm and Fleet, 2701 N. Cunningham Ave, U.

"We're a family-owned business, and our owner has committed to having everybody be able to be at home with their families," manager Jim Wagner said.

Gordon Tracy, manager at the clothing store Jos. Kuhn & Co., 33 E. Main St., C, agreed.

"We've never been open on Thanksgiving Day," he said. "I just think that people need to be with their families on Thanksgiving Day, no matter what place it is."

Other local stores also said they'll be closed Thanksgiving Day as they always have, including Champaign Surplus and Jane Addams Book Shop.

"We don't feel it's necessary," Jane Addams Book Shop manager Judy Elmore said. "I think we put too much emphasis on shopping, but if they choose to be open, that's what they choose to do."

Some other stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but with shorter hours.

Best Buy, 2117 N. Prospect Ave., C, will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving instead, an hour later than last year, an associate said.

And Dick's Sporting Goods and Field & Stream at Market Place Mall will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, reopening at 5 a.m. Friday. Last year, it remained open through the night.

While some stores have pushed back against opening on Thanksgiving, others will continue to be open as they have in the past.

Sporting goods store Gander Mountain, 2006 N. Prospect Ave., C, will open at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving, and Wal-Mart will be open its regular 24 hours, with sales starting 6 p.m. Thursday.

Market Place Mall will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, though some stores will have different hours, said general manager Dennis Robertson, who added that he doesn't have a personal preference for when stores should open.

"It's basically up to the stores and their strategy and how to attract shoppers for the holiday period," he said.