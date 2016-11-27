Building permits, Nov. 27, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 406 Doisy Lane, $117,126.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 308 Doisy Lane, $151,047.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 402 Doisy Lane, $117,126.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 306 Doisy Lane, $126,994.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 304 Doisy Lane, $117,126.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, bar expansion and office alteration at 105 N. Market St., $28,000.

Dodds Co., office expansion at 2100 S. Oak St., Suite 111, $269,829.

Dodds Co., alteration for counseling office at 3362 Big Pine Trail, #A, $77,600.

JSM Development Services LLC, office renovation at 2003 Round Barn Road, #A, $41,000.

Conway Farms LLC, new single-family residence at 3617 Freedom Blvd., $400,000.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 404 Doisy Lane, $154,040.

Mode 3 Architecture Inc., addition to single-family residence at 5 Carriage Way, $161,000.

Mahomet

Ironwood Homes, new single-family residence at 604 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.

Ironwood Homes, new single-family residence at 804 Country Ridge Drive, $345,000.

Ironwood Homes, new single-family residence at 1302 Forest Ridge Drive, $390,000.

Scott Nelson Construction, new single-family residence at 107 S. Division St., $310,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Charles Hanners, new single-family residence at 202 Jones Drive in Lange subdivision, $125,0000.

Premier Homes of Illinois Inc., new single-family residence at 2 Harmony Court in Lake Falls II subdivision, $358,000.

Urbana

O.E. Schrock Inc., addition to single-family residence at 105 W. Meadow Drive, $150,000.

Advance Deck & Sunroom, addition to single-family residence at 507 W. Illinois St., $40,000.

Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 1806 S. Bohn St., $260,000.

Menold Construction, remodeling of single-family residence at 1304 N. Broadway Ave., $111,108.