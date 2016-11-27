Business listings, Nov. 27, 2016

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

A 2nd Time Around, 104 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul, Pamela Hewerdine, 424 E. Grove St., Rantoul.

BDW Trucking, 311 N. Vorcey St., Tolono, Brandon Wilson, same address.

C. Hoki Design, 1910 Melrose Drive, Apt. A, C, Carli Hoki, same address.

Designs On The Go, 3715 Summer Sage Court, C, Jennifer Aggio, same address.

Get It Up, 26 Hedge Court, C, Carlos Williams, same address.

Jose's Painting, 3324 Ridgewood Drive, C, Joses De Jesus Ramirez, same address.

Let's Relax SPA, 110 E. University Ave., #1-E, U, Xiaozhen Zhou, 207 Paddock Drive East, Savoy.

Luis.A Painting, 1502 Hedge Road, C, Luis Armando Saaverdra Casillas, same address.

Melt Market, 1815 Valley Road, C, Amarnath Kuppannan, same address.

Skilled Remodeling Co., 1010 N. Hickory St., C, Devonta Hill, same address.

Soy Fabulous, 201 E. Tomaras Ave., Savoy, Dustin Patton and Angela Patton, same address.