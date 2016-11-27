Helia Healthcare: Stepping up its care

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Sherry Darling, left, an occupational therapist, helps Celene Smith with her standing tolerance in the new Active Recovery Center at Helia Healthcare of Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Image

CHAMPAIGN — About three years after receiving an "immediate jeopardy" tag from the Center from Medicare and Medicaid Services, Helia Healthcare of Champaign believes it has recovered and has nearly completed about $700,000 in renovations.

Helia began the renovations last November, and they are about 95 percent complete. With the renovations, short-term patients are now in a separate wing from long-term residents, and the therapy room has been doubled in size.

"The concept of the corporate office was to create a separate entity inside the building, where we have one side of the building that's dedicated to rehab-to-home, and the other side is dedicated to long-term care for residents that needed some place to live," administrator Tom Stephenson said.

The short-term wing opened in April, and all that's left is work on some of the business offices and a couple of the bathrooms.

"Everything is brand-new," corporate director of marketing Randy Schorfheide said. The new rooms have "fresh coats of paint, new furniture, new beds, everything."

The building at 1915 S. Mattis Ave., which used to be called Greenbriar Nursing Home under a previous owner, was built in the mid-1960s.

"And it looked like it," Schorfheide said.

"If you saw it before, you'd know (the renovations) were desperately needed," director of nursing Michelle Hogan said. "This is a huge, huge impact on the building."

The therapy room also has new equipment, including a full kitchen.

"We can use (the kitchen) with patients to make sure that they can do the cooking if they've done it before, to make sure they're safe to do the cooking," rehab director Kathy Parker said.

"Do they remember to turn off the stove? Can they get to the bottom drawer of the refrigerator?"

It also has a Nintendo Wii—like virtual reality machine for patients that can simulate different activities.

"That can simulate activities like bending forward safety, with little games that might be a little more interesting to the client," Parker said.

The turnaround in appearance has been accompanied by a turnaround in quality from a few years ago.

When Stephenson joined Helia in early 2014, Helia had a one-star rating from CMS, both in its overall rating and in its quality-of-care rating. Since then, it has improved to two stars overall and to five stars in the quality-of-care category, which covers items such as pressure sores, urinary tract infections, major injuries and pain.

"We currently have no pressure sores in our building," Hogan said. "We're very proud that we have none."

Nursing homes are rated by CMS on a five-star scale. The overall score is broken out into separate scores for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Helia has a one-star rating in the health inspections category, and a two-star rating in the staffing category.

Within 30 miles, only Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana and Tuscola Health Care Center have five-star overall ratings.

Hogan expects Helia's overall rating to improve after its next survey.

"A few years ago, we had a skin issue in our building, which caused us to get an (immediate jeopardy) tag, so that brings your star rating down for three years," Hogan said.

"That will drop off this year after our survey, so our star rating should go up after our annual survey this year."

Hogan also believes the renovations will help Helia continue to improve its quality of care.

"We had high-revenue, short-term people in the past, but they were kind of interspersed within the general population," Hogan said.

"So now everything is completely separate. It helps their morale. It's more one-on-one, as far as (certified nursing assistant) care and nursing care."