Today's Special: It's a family affair at Sol Azteca

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Owner Carlos Angel at Sol Azteca in Rantoul on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

RANTOUL — Not long after immigrating from Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1999, Carlos Angel found a home in Rantoul and took a job washing dishes at the Sol Azteca restaurant.

Today, Angel is the new owner of the Mexican eatery.

Angel purchased the business at 405 S. Century Blvd. from Jose Cortez and has been making subtle changes, adding a popular Mexican dish called the cazuelada to the menu.

"It has a lot in it, including beef, steak, ribs, vegetables, cheese, all kind of stuff," he said. "And we serve tequila from Mexico."

The new restaurant owner said it seems like just yesterday when his family settled near the former Chanute Air Force Base.

"I love everything about Rantoul," he said.

After getting the job washing dishes, Angel worked his way up the business over 15 years, eventually becoming the restaurant's chef.

When his boss sold Sol Azteca, Angel left to work elsewhere. But he continued to have fond memories of his time preparing Mexican meals there.

"I like this town and its people, especially the family atmosphere," he said. "So when I got a chance to purchase the business, I did it."

After acquiring Sol Azteca, Angel's four brothers joined him on the staff, making the workplace a family affair.