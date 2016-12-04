Building permits, Dec. 4, 2016

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Smith/Burgett Architects, alteration for Caribbean Grill restaurant at 2135 S. Neil St., $133,000.

Wells & Wells Construction, repair/replacement of stairs at 1120, 1085, 1070 and 1130 Baytowne Drive, total of $34,580.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

Signature, new single-family residence at 1002 Cascade Drive in Lake Falls 2 subdivision, $325,000.

Urbana

Howard Immel Inc., remodeling of building at 100 S. High Cross Road, $395,147.