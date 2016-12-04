Building permits, Dec. 4, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Smith/Burgett Architects, alteration for Caribbean Grill restaurant at 2135 S. Neil St., $133,000.
Wells & Wells Construction, repair/replacement of stairs at 1120, 1085, 1070 and 1130 Baytowne Drive, total of $34,580.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Signature, new single-family residence at 1002 Cascade Drive in Lake Falls 2 subdivision, $325,000.
Urbana
Howard Immel Inc., remodeling of building at 100 S. High Cross Road, $395,147.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.