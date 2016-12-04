Newsroom veteran promoted to online editor

Photo by: The News-Gazette Niko Dugan

CHAMPAIGN — Niko Dugan has been named online editor at The News-Gazette.

Dugan, a News-Gazette copy editor since 2005, has been interim online editor since Mike Howie retired in July.

As online editor, Dugan will be responsible for posting articles, photos and videos to the paper's website and many social-media outlets.

"I'm in the assessment phase, seeing what I can do," he said. "I don't envision a huge revamp or anything. I think it's pretty smooth and well organized."

Dugan, a 33-year-old University of Missouri graduate who lives in Champaign, wants the website and print edition to complement each other.

"There'll be an emphasis on multimedia; things that we can't do in print, but that we can add to the print experience," he said. "I don't want to replace print. I think they work best together."

The News-Gazette's website has been honored nationally by the Inland Press Association three years running. In the last two Illinois Press Association contests, The News-Gazette was named best website in its circulation category.

"Niko is familiar with our operation, has performed at a high level for a number of years, and has the tech savvy to take our website to an even higher level," News-Gazette editor Jim Rossow said. "As readers flock to our online products, we needed someone up to the challenge of meeting their many demands. I'm confident Niko is that person."