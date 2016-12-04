Today's Special: Caribbean Grill adding restaurant

Photo by: Provided From left, chef Aaron Beasley, executive chef/owner Mike Harden, chef Richard Anderson and chef Caleb Smith display Carribean Grill's Jamaican jerk chicken, bottles of imported Jamaican soda, and the business' retail seasonings and jerk sauce.

CHAMPAIGN — The team behind a popular Champaign-Urbana food truck is opening a standard restaurant on the city's south side.

Mike Harden, executive chef and owner of Caribbean Grill food truck, is set to bring its Jamaican-influenced cuisine to the Shoppes of Knollwood on South Neil Street.

"We are thrilled to be taking the next step in our business life cycle and finally opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant location," Harden told The News-Gazette.

Harden is modeling Caribbean Grill on the food truck he has operated. While the company has been in business for six years, they have operated the food truck for one year. Prior to that they were a festival vendor, held a weekly carry out lunch service and operated as a full-service caterer.

Guests can either dine inside the 30-seat restaurant or order takeout.

Harden said his food truck and his catering business (located inside the Refinery at 2302 W. John St., C) will stay open.

"We expect to at least double our current staff and employ 12 to 15 people total," he said.

Harden said the restaurant will open in the first quarter of 2017.

Caribbean Grill joins Biaggi's, the Great Harvest Bread Company, Le Peep and China King at the Shoppes of Knollwood.