Wired In: Quesnell Hartmann

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Quesnell Hartmann

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet QUESNELL HARTMANN, co-founder with David Ahmari of Champaign's EpiWorks. It's now a division of II-VI Inc., a major manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafers. Epiworks is quadrupling in size, having just broken ground on a new production facility.

How did you become an entrepreneur?

David and I started the business out of graduate school. While I was finishing my Ph.D. and starting to interview at various companies, we found that the research we were doing was well ahead of industry. The companies I was interviewing with knew our research was powerful, and they wanted us to bring that technology to them.

You started as a student, before the Research Park was really up and running. Did the university give you much help?

Yes, EpiWorks preceded the Research Park, but there was an incubator on campus known as the Technology Commercialization Laboratory which was designed to help startup companies. It was a metal shed on the South Farms, kind of like a Quonset hut. Aside from the odor, it was an inexpensive office space, with a good high-speed internet connection, and that was all we needed to write our business plan, talk to investors and customers, and apply for government grants.

What's your best advice for someone who's starting up?

I would say to find a partner(s). It's challenging to navigate the key decisions, all the ups and downs, and to manage the circumstances that are not under your control from a single point of view. You want people on your team who have a lot at stake, so a consultant or advisor really can't contribute in the same way.

Did you ever make any mistakes in your early years?

No, Dave made quite a few, but I never made any! See how important it is to have a partner?

Your company has 64 employees, and plans to hire 40 more a year over three years ... how is the company growing to need such a larger workforce?

We are building a new clean room that will quadruple our production capacity, so we are actually planning to hire 80 more people over the next few years. The new production equipment means we need additional engineering and production personnel. Since we work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we have several shifts to staff to operate the new tools around the clock.

What is it like to become part of a larger company? Do you still have the same responsibilities you did?

It is very exciting. There are a lot of new opportunities, including a larger network to draw on and a global presence we didn't have before the merger. My responsibilities are essentially the same, with my focus making sure this facility meets our customer's needs.

What do you enjoy the most about EpiWorks?

I enjoy the variety of issues that need to be dealt with on a day to day basis. It could be production, engineering, finance, HR ... each day is a challenge and each day is different. There is always a lot of room for improvement, and we strive to improve every day.

Tell us about the management team.

The management team is fantastic. Some of our managers have been with the company for 15 years. Whether they have been here three years or 15 years, there is a lot of respect between our teammates, and we've developed close working relationships together. I'm the general manager, and David is in charge of strategic marketing. Brad Roof is our Radio-frequency engineering manager, Brian McDermott is in charge of our photonics engineering team, Rob Hasken is our production manager, Steve Hubbard is our controller, Mark Hendrickson is the quality manager and Curt Dickinson is our facilities manager.

What's in the future for your company?

Our technology enables growing markets in opto-electronic communications system for cloud computing and data centers, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for 3D sensing and wide bandgap devices for 5G wireless infrastructure. Our near term focus is on expanding our capacity, hiring a highly skilled workforce and meeting our customer's needs.

TECH TIDBITS ... from QUESNELL HARTMANN

Do you use social media? I use LinkedIn quite often — it's a great way to quickly learn about someone's professional background.

What's your favorite app? Shazam.

Book or Kindle? What are you reading right now? Books. I just started Malcom Gladwell's "David and Goliath."

Do you have any wearable electronics? Yes, I have a Garmin and I love it. It tells me exactly how little I've moved during a typical work day, and it reminds me of how much I need to make up for it at the gym.