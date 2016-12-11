Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Building permits, Dec. 11, 2016
Sun, 12/11/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

RDI, new single-family residence at 4071/2 W. Maple St., $140,800.

RDI, new single-family residence at 408 W. Maple St., $140,800.

Victor Fuentes, alteration to single-family residence at 811 Hamilton Drive, $43,100.

KAP Architecture LLC, interior renovation of multifamily residence at 202 E. Green St., $696,000.

Idea Architects, repair for future tenant spaces at 109 N. Mattis Ave., C and D, $385,702.

JSM Development Services LLC, interior renovation of multifamily residence at 408 E. Stoughton St., $362,000.

Weber Group Inc., new multifamily residence at 2411 N. Neil St., $1,423,026.

Jensen & Jensen Architects, new Portillo's restaurant at 2306 N. Prospect Ave., $2,010,000.

National Construction Service, addition to Sammy's restaurant at 1206 N. Mattis Ave., $115,655.

Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 1209 Glen Abbey Drive, $202,000.

Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 4807 Oakdale Drive, $238,000.

Mahomet

Unlimited Construction, single-family residence at 2204 Slade Lane, $224,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

No new permits.

