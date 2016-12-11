Building permits, Dec. 11, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
RDI, new single-family residence at 4071/2 W. Maple St., $140,800.
RDI, new single-family residence at 408 W. Maple St., $140,800.
Victor Fuentes, alteration to single-family residence at 811 Hamilton Drive, $43,100.
KAP Architecture LLC, interior renovation of multifamily residence at 202 E. Green St., $696,000.
Idea Architects, repair for future tenant spaces at 109 N. Mattis Ave., C and D, $385,702.
JSM Development Services LLC, interior renovation of multifamily residence at 408 E. Stoughton St., $362,000.
Weber Group Inc., new multifamily residence at 2411 N. Neil St., $1,423,026.
Jensen & Jensen Architects, new Portillo's restaurant at 2306 N. Prospect Ave., $2,010,000.
National Construction Service, addition to Sammy's restaurant at 1206 N. Mattis Ave., $115,655.
Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 1209 Glen Abbey Drive, $202,000.
Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 4807 Oakdale Drive, $238,000.
Mahomet
Unlimited Construction, single-family residence at 2204 Slade Lane, $224,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
No new permits.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.