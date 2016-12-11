Riding it out

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette A Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit Distrct bus passes a Marathon gas station on University Avenue in Urbana.

CHAMPAIGN — After OPEC announced it would be cutting oil production, gas prices are expected to rise in the short term, although they remain relatively low compared with the past two years.

That's good news for public transit providers, although Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and Amtrak representatives say gas prices are only one factor that affects ridership.

And the gas price increase could be temporary. Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, which tracks gas prices, said OPEC often announces it is cutting oil production, and then fails to follow through.

"They may cut production a bit, but I don't believe that over time they will cut as much as they said they will," DeHaan said.

"Each time prices dropped low, they'd threaten that they'd cut production. It might affect us for quite some time, but I don't think it will be permanent."

The average gasoline price in Champaign is $2.12 a gallon, up from $1.91 a gallon on Nov. 21, but still relatively low compared with 2012—14, when it was usually in the $3 to $4 range.

While MTD ridership in 2015 remains higher than ridership in 2012, it did drop from 13.6 million riders in 2014 to 13.1 million.

MTD spokeswoman Jan Kijowski said gas prices could be a reason ridership declined in the past year, but she said other factors such as new apartments near campus may play bigger roles.

"I think it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that lower prices have a negative effect on ridership because people drive more, but it's not necessarily a 1:1 correlation or something that happens quickly," she said. Kijowski also cited studies where people would say what price of gas would push them to use mass transit, but not follow through once gas hit that price.

At the August MTD board meeting, MTD planner Evan Alvarez gave a presentation on the recent decline in ridership. After running a daily regression based on the community's gas prices, he found that for every 1-cent increase, MTD will see an 12 to 15 more rides a day. So if the gas price increased by a dollar, MTD would see another 1,200 to 1,500 rides a day.

That's a lot, but it doesn't fully explain a decrease of 500,000 riders. Instead, Alvarez looked at the recent increase in housing in Campustown. When seasonally adjusted, Alvarez said, Campustown housing changes explain 76 percent of the ridership changes.

"People that live close to campus are more apt to walk," Kijowski said.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari downplayed the role of gas prices on Amtrak ridership, noting that Amtrak has had six straight years of more than 30 million passengers nationwide.

"Despite the low gas prices, we were able to set another record," he said.

Amtrak ridership increased from 30.9 million riders in fiscal year 2015 to 31.3 million in fiscal 2016.

The Illini/Saluki trains, which run between Chicago and Carbondale, saw a 10 percent decrease, and the City of New Orleans, which runs through Champaign, saw a 2.5 percent decrease.

Magliari said there are local situations that could affect ridership.

"We're still pending with some action against (Canada National Railway)," he said, referring to Amtrak's complaints about CN's on-time performance for its Illini/Saluki trains. "Certainly that would have a negative affect on ridership."

Magliari also noted that when customers choose between driving and mass transit, they look at factors other than just gas prices, such as parking, tickets and wear and tear.

"Those have not gone down," he said. "Likewise, being surrounded by heavy vehicles on all sides on I-57 between Champaign and Chicago or Champaign and Carbondale is no better with low gas prices."