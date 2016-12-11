Today's Special: Hopscotch bakery making jump to new home
CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign bakery and market is moving to a site that is a stone's throw from an elementary school this spring.
Owners Kaya Tate and Kelly Hieronymus announced Hopscotch: Bakery + Market is making the move from the Art Mart building on South Prospect Avenue to a commercial building at 802 W. John St., after agreeing to a lease with Wampler Property Management.
Tate said it is the right time for the 2-year-old business to go to a stand-alone building kitty-corner from South Side Elementary School and the Mellon Administration Building.
"The building has historic value (it was previously occupied by the Dietary Food Store), and it gives us more room for more things," Tate said. "For example, we will be able to do coffee drinks and more breakfast dry pastries."
Tate describes the shop as a "neighborhood confiserie."
The new location is being rehabbed to be more energy-efficient and wheelchair-accessible.
Hieronymus is leading Hopscotch's building redesign and logistics efforts with the help of Champaign's Sunbuilt Homes.
