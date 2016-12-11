Video: Wired in: Paul Braun » more Videographer: Heather Coit Paul Braun, Materials Science and Engineering professor of chemistry and director of Materials Research Lab, refers to his monitor, which shows miniature lenses that can be made flat while making them work like curved lenses.

This week, PAUL BRAUN, the Ivan Racheff Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and the director of the Frederick Seitz Materials Research Laboratory. He studies nano- and micro-structures in that University of Illinois lab, as well as in the chemistry school. His team is currently working with colleagues at Stanford and Dow Chemical to make discoveries in micro-optics — by electrochemically etching silicon micro-structures to have many of the properties of lenses — but at half the thickness of a human hair. The new tech has possibilities in everything from communications to cancer research.

How did you get here?

I grew up in New Jersey, went to Cornell University in Ithaca for my undergraduate studies, and came here for my Ph.D. in the 1990s. Then I did my post-doc at Bell Labs, and came back here in 1999 to join the faculty.

Do you have funding for this new technology research?

We are supported by the Department of Energy and Dow.

And what has been your most recent research?

What we recently discovered is a new way to process silicon, a common material used for almost all micro-electronics. Optical properties are a function of the etch current. If you change the etch current, you change the refractive index. Silicon doesn't etch completely; it becomes porous. Depending on the current that you apply, you can vary the porosity; as you vary the porosity, or the ratio of silicon to air, you vary the refractive index. Now, instead of it being like glass, which has one refractive index, we have a refractive index that changes with position. We can have a high refractive index on the outside and a low refractive index on the inside, or the other way around.

How does that work in a practical way?

The process allows us to bend light so that we can make lenses and other optical devices used in things like fiber optic communication; you can move light onto a computer chip, and by doing that you can enable faster and more efficient information processing. What's traditionally been a challenge is that lenses have curved surfaces, just like eyeglasses, and how to put a lens on a computer chip. What we figured out how to do is to create lenses that are flat, a flat bottom and a flat top. These lenses are about 25 microns, and a hair is about 50 microns — if light comes in the side of this lens, it can focus over on the other side. You make the optical equivalent of a lens, even though it's flat.

Why is that important?

We've made an array of lenses that look a little bit like skyscrapers. That allows us to stack lenses to control reflection, to integrate lenses with other optical components and really move in to improve these applications as well as create new applications.

What might those new applications be?

Applications such as a microscope on a chip or a new way to collect solar light. Or maybe move into the human body.

About five or six years ago, we started working through a DOE center on solar energy, and that center has as a goal to very efficiently control and manipulate photons. We were familiar with some of the considerations; my group had worked on electrical storage, and learning to do electrochemistry for things like batteries. We combined that with our interest in optics and how to manipulate silicon.

With our colleague at Stanford and our colleague at Dow, we jointly came up with an idea how to make unique and powerful microscale optics. On-chip microelectronics for communications is the most obvious application. There are applications in photo-detectors, in cell phones and cameras, as well as some opportunities in making very tiny microscopes, including ones that could go inside the human body.

That sounds like 'Fantastic Voyage'!

You could look at cells inside a body, without doing a biopsy. In a study with (former top UI professor) John Rogers we showed that this microscope could be biodegradable, to dissolve and disappear. Typically the lenses would be made out of large solid materials.

So you would be able to use a cheap material and do a biopsy without surgery?

You'd inject it in a needle. There's still a lot of science fiction there; we haven't worked it all out. Dow is interested, and we've been in discussions with them.

Where do you see this heading in the future?

Our work has been in infrared light; all fiber optics is done in the infrared, the shorter wavelengths between 1.3 and 1.5 microns. We're working now so silicon can be used with visible light, so there's possibilities for solar energy. That would be a whole new space. You'd be collecting sunlight and focussing it to a small region — that makes solar cells more efficient. With visible light, to move into things like cameras becomes more interesting. We're well on our way.

