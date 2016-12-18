Building permits, Dec. 18, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 3907 Freedom Blvd., $241,000.
Kennedy Builders, new single-family residence at 1406 English Oak Drive, $470,000.
Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 3905 Liberty Circle, $275,250.
Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residences at 1103 and 1107 Glen Abbey Drive, $300,000 each.
Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residences at 4511, 4507, 4505 and 4509 Nicklaus Drive, $195,000 each.
Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 1113 English Oak Drive, $300,000.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
The Snyder Companies, hotel remodeling at 1907 N. Cunningham Ave., $35,000.
C-U Under Construction, remodeling of single-family residence at 2024 S. Falcon Court, $58,500.
Comments
