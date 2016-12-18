Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Building permits, Dec. 18, 2016
Building permits, Dec. 18, 2016

Sun, 12/18/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 3907 Freedom Blvd., $241,000.

Kennedy Builders, new single-family residence at 1406 English Oak Drive, $470,000.

Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 3905 Liberty Circle, $275,250.

Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residences at 1103 and 1107 Glen Abbey Drive, $300,000 each.

Signature Homebuilders LLC, new single-family residences at 4511, 4507, 4505 and 4509 Nicklaus Drive, $195,000 each.

Dean Custom Builders, new single-family residence at 1113 English Oak Drive, $300,000.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

The Snyder Companies, hotel remodeling at 1907 N. Cunningham Ave., $35,000.

C-U Under Construction, remodeling of single-family residence at 2024 S. Falcon Court, $58,500.

