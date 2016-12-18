Business listings, Dec. 18, 2016
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
Craft Japanese, 409 E. Washington St., U, Esra Coskun, same address.
Lynnea's Mobile Beauty Salon, P.O. Box 394, C, Terrence Ware and Nateasa Ware, 3002 Edward Hoffman Drive, Apt. 2, C.
MAA Krupa Inc., dba Mid America Market, 1005 S. Purnell Drive, Mahomet, Narendra Patel, 914 W. Bloomington Road, C.
Monticello Chix in Training, 706 E. Marshall St., Tolono, Jamie Ellars, same address.
Southern Charm Day Spa and Salon, 101 S. Main St., St. Joseph, Amanda Stevens, 1006 Peters Drive, St. Joseph.
The Art of Yellowstone Science, 507 W. Michigan Ave., U, Bruce Fouke, same address.
