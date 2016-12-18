Giordano's arrival a haul for mall

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Giordano's has a large entrance facing the food court at Market Place Mall, seen Friday in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Once it opens for dinner Jan. 10, Giordano's hopes to succeed at Market Place Mall in a location where others have struggled.

Franchise owner Pete Nicol believes it will.

"The response has been very, very strong" since Giordano's was announced in August, Nicol said.

The popular Chicago-style pizzeria began selling gift cards and frozen pizza Dec. 10 and will replace Buca di Beppo, which closed in January after opening in 2012. Buca replaced Pasta House at the location next to the mall's food court.

Giordano's has better brand recognition than previous restaurants and will be located near hotels where Chicago-area parents will be staying, Nicol said.

"That's our clientele base right there in the hotels. We felt it was a very good location," he said.

Nicol also said he'll be involved with the restaurant every day.

"When corporate restaurants go into smaller markets, they tend to get ignored," he said, referring to Buca di Beppo, which was corporately owned. "I'm going to be here everyday working, so I'll be handling customer complaints and taking care of customers. I think the fact that the owner-operator will be in the restaurant will be a huge factor."

Giordano's should also be good for the mall, Nicol said.

"I think it's a win-win for both," he said. "The mall's people like to have a full-service restaurant where they can come in after shopping and have a cocktail or a beer and eat."

Market Place now has three full-service restaurants on its property, with Red Robin and Old Chicago in separate buildings.

"Giordano's creates a trio of diverse dining locations at Market Place. The synergy of dining and shopping in the same location provides shoppers a convenient shopping experience," mall manager Dennis Robertson said in an email.

Aaron Vega, who was eating in the food court Wednesday, said he's looking forward to Giordano's.

"My wife's a big fan of Giordano's. When we go to Chicago, we like to eat there," he said. "Now we don't have to drive two and a half hours."

Vega expects Giordano's to be a destination, unlike the previous restaurants in that location.

"It's something different. Giordano's is a recognized name. People are going to want to come and eat there," he said. "It's not only attracting people in town, but the surrounding smaller towns."

Giordano's CEO Yorgo Koutsogiorgas also expects the restaurant to do well, given its name recognition.

"We're very optimistic because we're getting a lot of interest from people that are coming from Champaign to Chicago to buy the pizza and bringing it home," he said.

Giordano's Champaign location will have about 85 employees and is still hiring, Nicol said. Employees are currently training in Chicago and Indianapolis, and will begin training in Champaign on Jan. 2, with trial runs Jan. 7 and 8.

It will open for dinner 4 p.m. Jan. 10, with plans to expand to lunch after a couple days.

The Champaign location will sport Giordano's new look, with an open view into the kitchen, and will have a full bar.

As franchise owner, Nicol will have the opportunity to expand Giordano's for all of Central Illinois.

"We are looking at possibly another location in the Champaign area, south Champaign, or Springfield, Bloomington, maybe back to Peoria sometime," he said.

Nicol recently moved here from Peoria to open the restaurant. He has been in the restaurant industry for about 35 years, most recently owning all of the Culver's fast-food locations in Peoria.

Russ Myers, who co-owns Popalicious Gourmet Popcorn with his wife, Denise, believes the new restaurant will help his stand in the mall.

"It'll bring more people to the mall," he said. "And I always say, if there's people in the mall, they're going to buy popcorn. Popcorn doesn't have a season."