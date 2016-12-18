Today's Special: Papa Murphy's planning fourth store in area

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Papa Murphy's employee Ruth Songer whips up a pizza for hungry customers Tuesday at the Kirby Avenue location in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Papa Murphy's plans to open a fourth store in the area.

Gary Payne, vice president of franchise sales for Papa Murphy's, told The News-Gazette the company would like to open a restaurant on Champaign's north side.

"We are targeting the area near North Prospect Avenue and Town Center Boulevard," Payne said.

The company has pizza places at 1753 W. Kirby Ave., C, and 114 N. Vine St. at Urbana Crossing. There's also a Papa Murphy's at 3100 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.

Payne said he is targeting 2017 for the start of construction, with the new restaurant opening either in late 2017 or in 2018.

"We look at markets where the brand is fairly well known and has a good population density," Payne said. "While there is a proliferation of pizza businesses in Champaign-Urbana, Papa Murphy's is a different eating occasion."

At Papa Murphy's, the pizza is made at the store but not baked there.

The store also offers a menu of "grab and go" items, including salads, sides and desserts.

Payne said the goal is to add a total of four more Papa Murphy's in East Central Illinois.

Payne said that whoever is awarded the franchise will have an opportunity to buy a second area franchise at a discount.

For information, go to www.papamurphysfranchise.com.