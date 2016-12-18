Video: Wired in: Rohan Gupta » more Videographer: Heather Coit Rohan Gupta talks about his crowd-funding platform, Bilder, which is designed for universities in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet ROHAN GUPTA, 21, CEO of Bilder, Build Your Own Community. He is a graduating University of Illinois senior from the Chicago suburbs, and will pursuing a graduate degree in computer science. He and his roommates created a platform for raising funds for projects benefiting public interest entities such as municipal government and universities.

Who else is on this project?

The core team has four members, and there are three interns. The core members are me, Nico Alba, Yang Song and Matt Cannalte. Nico is my roommate, Yang did an internship with us; he was awesome, so we decided to give him equity. Matt is a computer-science freshman, a really ambitious kid who wanted to work for us, so we gave him equity as well. We have zero revenue, but what we've built so far is fairly unique.

Give us an example of what this could do.

So if you think about a neighborhood with an empty lot and it's driving down property values, the neighborhood can come together. Crowdfunding could turn the empty space into a public park. That would drive up property values, and the whole neighborhood would get utility from this park. That's something that the municipal government may not do. On the larger scale, it's beautiful in that not all projects are going to get funded — but the projects the most people are interested in will be funded. They want to build their own communities. Beyond this, we can create feedback and generate a database of what people want to see and what gets funded. We can tell the University of Illinois, "this is what your alumni want to see more of." Institutions can be more proactive.

What's different about how Bilder does this?

The primary way we differentiate ourselves is by making the projects on our platform self-sustainable. The ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) Bucket Challenge is widely considered one of the top crowdsourcing projects in history. What stood out the most if the social-media outreach it achieved, and the awareness it established for ALS. We want to harness the same sort of energy. If you view a public entity as something that doesn't necessarily have the same drive as someone on Kickstarter to create their campaign, the passion becomes all the more important.

How do you attract donors?

Basically, how we generate the social-media attraction is by rewarding donors for the true impact they have. One way we do this is by communicating the value of their network to them; we can actually tell them how much money they've raised themselves just by clicking a button.

How did you get this idea?

My roommates and I brainstorm a lot. Two things really drive me: curiosity and efficiency, and they kind of play off each other. We had an idea for a crowdfunding municipal governments, something that has never been done before at all. People have tried it, but it has never really been successful. We looked at where previous start-ups have failed. We came to a really key point: On Kickstarter, for their company, people have a really high incentive to get it funded, and they spend a lot of effort reaching out to a lot of people to get it underway. In terms of municipal government, where the person on the project is a government employee, he or she may not have the same drive as an entrepreneur fully invested in a future. Our challenge was how to make these projects self-sustainable, to the point where they'll go viral regardless of the initial drive by the project owner. Right now, we're just trying to develop a proof of concept, and show a tangible increase in social-media attraction, a tangible increase in donor outreach, show that we have something different from the million other crowd-funding platforms out there.

Have you earned revenue thus far?

At this point, it's probably too early to be making any money.

We're going through trials soon, and this will give us some data to first of all show that the basic platform works and also show whether or not some of our key assumptions are true. Let's say that you told me about a specific project, and then I donate to that project. One of our assumptions is that I would never have heard about that project without you, and I think that's a pretty important realization, because what that means is in this instance is that you have added value to that project. That value has never been calculated before.

What's next?

Next, we're going to pitch at the Cozad competition, here at the UI. I'm going to apply the the iVenture Accelerator as well. There are a ton of great resources at the UI. The No. 1 thing is the in tangible quality of the mentorship — or possibly very tangible mentorship. I took an entrepreneurship class with (the late) Professor Paul Magelli; he brought a lot of intangibles to the venture.

Where do you see yourself eventually making money?

I think if we can illustrate a proof of concept, our clients tend to be fairly bureaucratic, but if we're selling to universities we can take a fixed yearly subscription fee. If we're selling to municipalities, then we would take a small percentage off the top of the total donations.

TECH TIDBITS ... from ROHAN GUPTA

Do you have any wearable electronics? I'm waiting for the brain-computing interfaces, essentially EEGs in your head, thought-powered technology. But that's a way off.

Your business model is based on social networks. Do you have a favorite? Facebook, but it's not a huge thing for me. I really like to talk to people in person.

Paper or digital? I like to read articles on my phone. For fun, books — there's something about a Kindle that's not satisfying,

What are you reading right now? "Atlas Shrugged" by Ayn Rand.