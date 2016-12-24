Building permits, Dec. 24, 2016
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $35,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
JSM Development Services LLC, alteration for tanning salon at 1909 W. Springfield Ave., Suite A, $35,761.
Dearborn Architects, alteration for restaurant at 607 S. Sixth St., $29,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for Undertown Music office at 806 S. Mattis Ave., $41,900.
Carle Foundation Hospital, new offices for Carle at The Fields at 3310 Fields South Drive, $49,511,340.
McGuire Custom Homes, new single-family residence at 1417 Jacobs Blvd., $325,200.
Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 1504 English Oak Drive, $408,000.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Downtown Creations LLC, remodeling of business building at 119-123 Main St., $116,000.
