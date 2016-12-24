Business listings, Dec. 30, 2016
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
Anderson Street Property, 439 E. Fairlawn Drive, U, Deborah Liu, same address.
Precision Care Home Inspections, 1708 Carolyn Drive, C, Raymond Martinsen, same address.
The Purple Spool, 1712 S. Anderson St., U, Rubina Rea, same address.
World Wide Wiz, 2708 Carrelton Drive, C, Adam Wisnewski, same address.
