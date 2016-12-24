Today's Special Big changes at Hilton Garden Inn eatery

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Megan Miller takes an order from members of the local chapter of the Red Hat Society on Wednesday at the Garden Grille restaurant inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — After changing the name of its restaurant, Champaign's Hilton Garden Inn is planning other changes to its eatery over the next three months.

Restaurant manager Thomas Bickel said the Hilton Garden Inn recently rebranded its former Great American Grill restaurant at 1501 S. Neil St. as the Garden Grille and Bar.

To mark the change, the restaurant will soon get a makeover.

"We're going to have a different layout," said Bickel, who attended Arcola High School. "We'll have new carpeting with a new color scheme, new tables and chairs, and other stuff."

While the breakfast buffet with eggs to order, pancakes, French toast, hash browns, bacon, sausage, fruits, cereals, breads, yogurts and pastries will remain, the company plans to update the buffet setup.

"And, in the near future, we plan to update our menu for lunch and dinner," he said. "We are going to look at items that suit our guests better. We will get rid of some items that don't sell and bring in new items that might be a little better for us."