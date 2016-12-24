Video: Wired in: Daniel Kofman » more Videographer: Heather Coit Daniel Kofman, CEO and co-founder of Kofman Technologies, holds up a prototype mock-up of his OmniPilot controller, which makes flying drones much easier to learn. Kofman was at Grainger Engineering Library in Urbana on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Kofman's interests are helping first responders and the military. Image

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet DANIEL KOFMAN, an entrepreneur, engineer and student with a passion for innovation in defense and homeland-security technology. Daniel is a junior in mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois, and he's the founder and CEO of Kofman Technologies. Kofman Technologies' co-founder and Chief Technology Officer is Sriram Raghu. There are about 10 others on the Kofman technologies team: business, engineering and computer science majors from the University of Illinois and other schools in the state.

What are you finishing up now?

A new, simpler way to fly multi-rotor drones for everyone from consumers to firefighters and police officers. We call it OmniPilot. You hold it in one hand and you pull a knob on the controller in the direction you want the drone to go. It's so easy a 4-year-old could do it. We've reduced the time of training for drones from 70 hours to an estimated seven hours, a lot less on a simulator. Although it is easy to use, OmniPilot is a very precise controller — it can detect hand movements as small as 55 millionths of an inch. The controller improves flight precision while reducing crash risk.

So this comes out of your drone research?

This idea came as a sort of buddy product with a drone we were working on. The idea was to make a drone that's not just a fragile flying camera, but something that's useful for more than one application and can be repaired easily. One of the biggest problems to solve was the anyone-can-fly part. OmniPilot came out of our solution to that problem.

How did you create the prototype?

From when we were working on our first drone prototype, Butterfly. I do a lot of 3-D computer-assisted design, and my brother, Igor Kofman, gave me a 3-D mouse for my birthday. I looked at it and I looked at the problem we were trying to solve, and basically the first day of owning it, I was saying, "let's try to fly a drone with this." This provided a very intuitive and simple answer. We use a 3Dconnexion industrial module as our motion detector, and we pipe it through a device that turns the motion into drone control signals. This device is what we aim to patent.

And your co-founder Sriram is a big part of this.

It helps that my co-founder is sort of a tech whiz; he knows how to do everything from electronics to coding for micro-controllers, as well as product design and even graphic design. A jack of all trades is really nice to have around.

When do you expect to start making money on the flight controller?

In April, I hope, perhaps only with some alpha or beta users, or some pre-orders. I hope to develop all the other products in our portfolio, but only after OmniPilot investors make their money back. Nobody wants to invest in somebody who's doing several different things, so this is the product that we think is the most launchable and the one on which we've made the most progress.

So you have some cash to work with.

We've raised a bit of capital to get started on our development projects. We have the iVenture Accelerator as our primary donor, but several companies have provided free goods and services as well. Roman Kofman, my other brother, has matched iVenture's donation with an investment. We have also partnered with a Chicago-area attorney, Phil Goldberg, who invests his time and expertise in our success.

What does your company do in general?

We develop products that improve the safety and effectiveness of first responders and soldiers in the field. We've worked on several projects in the past, including ultra-light-weight body armor and first responder drones. Because the drone controller has relatively low development costs and a clear go-to-market strategy, we decided to focus on it and shelve all the other projects for now.

What's in your immediate future?

Most likely we'll be getting funding this summer, so Sriram and I will be working on OmniPilot once the academic year is done. Sriram is graduating in May, and I'm graduating in December 2017. We both hope to work full time on OmniPilot after we graduate. I'm considering going to engineering or business grad school, but only if it doesn't interfere with Kofman Technologies.

Will you stay in the security technology area for the next few years?

I have always had this interest in military and police technology. In middle school, when I was home schooled, I researched a lot on my own. There was sort of a Disney moment where it all clicked, watching the Green Day video "Wake Me Up When September Ends." A soldier gets shot below the knee and goes down. That made me stop the video and ask why in the 21st century can little flying pieces of metal destroy someone's life. There has to be some sort of armor technology that will protect our soldiers. I started doing research and there's nothing out there that's nearly good enough.

But for now that's on hold.

That market is very hard to break into, due to liability and intellectual property issues. We still have our trade secret armor design and we're still talking to companies about licensing it out, but it's not what we're focusing on now. Plus, there are many other exciting security problems to solve.

You're in the iVenture space. Has that been a help?

Our team is in the iVenture Accelerator space in the Grainger Engineering Library. iVenture is the University of Illinois' first ever startup accelerator program, and helps early-stage student startups get the support, business training and funding they need. We were part of their pilot class, and the accelerator has helped up in every possible aspect of our company. It's a unique opportunity and environment that doesn't exist at other universities at the same caliber.

TECH TIDBITS ... from DANIEL KOFMAN

Are you on social media? We're on Facebook and have our own website, http://www.kofmantechnologies.com. We're hoping to register omnipilot.com this week.

Wearable electronics? A smartwatch, a Moto 360.

Do you prefer reading books or a digital device? I prefer books, but I read a lot on my phone.

What are you reading now? "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance."