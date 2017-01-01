Business listings, Jan. 1, 2017
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
Affordable Construction and Renovation Co., 2301 County Road 2600 E, Ogden, Brandon Hallowell, same address, and Brytt Hallowell, 508 E. Lincoln St., St. Joseph.
Midwest Barber Co., 9 E. University Ave., C, Matthew Daugherty, 1709 Gentry Square, Apt. 105, C.
