Building permits, Jan. 8, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Farnsworth Group, alteration of Aldi store at 801 W. Interstate Drive, $689,733.

RSP Architects Ltd., alteration for barbershop kiosk at 2000 N. Neil St., #5583, $78,560.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

No new permits.