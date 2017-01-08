Building permits, Jan. 8, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Farnsworth Group, alteration of Aldi store at 801 W. Interstate Drive, $689,733.
RSP Architects Ltd., alteration for barbershop kiosk at 2000 N. Neil St., #5583, $78,560.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
No new permits.
