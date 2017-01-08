The Curtis Road interchange: A mastered plan

CHAMPAIGN — The Curtis Road interchange master plan was the first project assigned to Lacey Rains Lowe, a senior planner with the city, when she started her job in 2006.

When that plan was adopted by city council in 2007, it wasn't ready for the Great Recession's impact. That led to it being redesigned, with Lowe overseeing as project manager.

The finalized new plan, for the southwest area that includes Staley Road on the west and Duncan Road on the east, is going to a city council vote on Jan. 17. It involves establishing an overlay district on the zoning area, which Lowe calls a "more straightforward way to do things" that avoids piecemeal development.

"Parcels have to annex into Champaign to develop and they pick their zoning category, but no matter what that is, they'll still be subject to overlay standards," Lowe said. "The overlay (district) allows for more of a tailored development review process and allows us to have specific design standards that we generally don't use elsewhere."

There aren't any new confirmed developers or tenants for the land yet, Lowe said, and that the city isn't offering incentives to developers. The Champaign County Economic Development Corp. and the Chamber of Commerce are tasked with recruiting.

"We've gotten a lot of interest of people just wanting to learn about the situation," Lowe said.

When the time does come, the development review process will have two steps, Lowe said. The first will assess the overall development plan, which must include all of the infrastructure, encompass a minimum of 20 acres, have stormwater facilities and have outdoor open space. The developer will also need to present the proposal to nearby residents during a neighborhood meeting before anything can go forward.

The parcel will then be zoned as commercial general, commercial office, medium-density residential, low-density residential, single-family or single-family/two-family residential. Then phase two involves development specifications that Lowe said were put together with help from public input sessions:

— No truck stops or warehouses will be allowed.

— The majority of each building's facade must be made of durable materials such as brick, stone, concrete, wood, glass or fiber cement.

— Buildings can't be taller than 75 feet/six stories, and anything over three stories must be 200 feet from residentially zoned property.

— Waste receptacles must have horizontal covers to mitigate wind-blown litter and there must be outdoor wastebaskets within 10 feet of an exit or drive-thru window.

— The parking space can't be more than 25 percent above or below the ordinance requirement. The majority of a building's parking space must be located at the back or side of the building.

— Street lighting must be dark-sky-compliant, meaning it's cast down toward the ground and not up to the sky.

— Signs advertising stores or businesses must be freestanding monument signs that don't exceed 6 feet and list three businesses or fewer. Highway signs won't be allowed except for the blue business logo signs.

"(It's) about the projects looking good over time ... having durable materials, looking at how it's placed on the site, making it pedestrian-friendly," Lowe said. "Those are the reasons behind all the standards, we weren't trying to be the taste police."

The one development in the area now is Carle at The Fields, an office building for the hospital's administrative work. Its planning process started in 2015 and construction started in spring 2016, according Carle's official website. Completion is expected for the end of 2017 and there are no confirmed tenants yet, according to Carle's public relations manager, Jennifer Hendricks Kaufmann.

Although the Carle medical campus in Urbana doesn't pay property taxes, leading to an upcoming Illinois Supreme Court date between the two, Lowe said she's not concerned about this Carle entity paying its taxes since it's an office building. A 2012 state law granted Carle hospital tax exemptions since it was defined as a nonprofit hospital.

The Jan. 17 council vote will signal an end to Lowe's especially long-term project, as well as a beginning.

"Hopefully we create updated standards that achieve our vision," Lowe said. "The master plan and zoning ordinance will be wrapping up ... but we've got to change our focus to preparing for what (development) might happen and then implementing it. It will be fun to see a long-range project that will be coming to life in the short term."