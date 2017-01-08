Video: Wired In: Mahshid Farzinfar » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Mahshid Farzinfar is CEO of Shivid, a platform where art and technology can create a better way to learn/teach science. Image

Each week, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. Meet MAHSHID FARZINFAR, 32, co-founder of Shivid, an interactive app platform for children to learn on digital devices. Right now, there's a lot on the app about the planet's early years, dinosaurs and early plant life. One dinosaur scene was filmed at Indiana's Turkey Run (at least the background.) A native of Iran, she earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience in 2010 and is also a computer engineer, with an interest in graphics. Her husband works at Wolfram.

Tell me about the product.

It is an educational app called "Triassic Era." It is interactive, so it can take two or three hours to go through the app. We released it in April for a fee. We had some sales, but we thought it would be better to expose it to a wider audience, so we made it free with some in-app purchase options for about $1 or $2. We had more than 2,000 downloads in the first day we released this version. What's most important is to have a unique app. There are billions of apps out there, and even if you have a good app, it may get buried by all the other apps on the market.

What's most important about Shivid'sTriassic Era app?

The app should improve attention, focus and memory in kids. I have tried to teach the history of Earth from birth to today, with specific focus on the Triassic era using art and 3-D technology. I have used dinosaurs as a tool to maximize kids' attention. In the Triassic era, we only had one continent, Pangaea. Children learn what kind of plants grew, what kind of animal life there was. I love it. These videos showing dinosaurs have Turkey Run as a background to show the rocks, and you can hear people shouting — I needed to cut out their voices.

Where can you get it?

The app is available at the Apple store and also in the Champaign Public Library.

What is better about Shivid than other companies?

We have a passion for improving the learning experience for children by boosting their cognitive functions; our background is comprehensive from neuroscience to programming to business strategies to teaching. With veteran teacher Elizabeth Slifer from Carrie Busey School and my husband's business knowledge, as a start-up, I think we have more of a collective background to find success.

Your English is very good for someone who has only recently been in this country.

I don't think so! I am from Iran and received my doctorate in Singapore. Then I worked as a post-doc at University of North Carolina and later at the Beckman Institute, so I guess I have acquired a decent command of English during my time in academia. Language acquisition is very interesting. Children are better at acquiring languages. Furthermore, bilingual children multi-task, they have better attention spans and learn more quickly, which is why my company is making software for elementary school. We are going to focus on bilingualism in one of our future projects.

What got you interested?

I was in research academia for 10 years and I really wanted to be a professor. My post-doc research was in studying brain development during early childhood. But I have always had a passion for art and design, for creating new things for kids.

Until last year, I figured out I should finally decide to follow my dream. The concept of brain development is so fascinating that you can do a lot of things to build a better learning experience for kids.

What does Shivid mean?

"Dill." It's what I used to call my father when I was a kid, "Shivid." It reminds me of my father.

What's next?

Our next app we are developing is a 3-D brain game that helps kids learn multi-tasking and problem-solving and creative thinking. If we can improve these skills, they definitely will have better outcomes in education, their occupations and their lives.

When do you think you'll be making a profit?

We are doing great. We are already making a profit because we don't have costs. I do the design and programming myself. In the next year, I'm optimistic we'll get good news from venture capitalists. Once we have the grants, we can rent an office in the Research Park. We are also applying for NSF funding in 2017. We hope to get an office in the research park next year.

What languages are available now?

Spanish and English are the first choices, then French, Farsi and many languages as we go on.

TECH TIDBITS ... from MAHSHID FARZINFAR

Are you on Social media? Social media is very important for us. I love Twitter — so far in three months we have more than 500 followers. I love it because you can reach out to many people for free, all around the world. We also love the visuals on Instagram.

Do you prefer to read digitally or a real book? I love paper, but because I have my iPad everywhere, it's easier for me to read on that.

What are you reading? Harry Potter. I love the way she writes.

Any wearable electronics? A device that you attach to your pillow, and it tracks how well you sleep.