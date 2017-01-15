Building permits, Jan. 15, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Habitat for Humanity, repair of single-family residence at 709 Tawney Court, $25,500.

Cornish Construction, addition to single-family residence at 712 Hamilton Drive, $68,761.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for gaming cafe at 825 Bloomington Road, $33,750.

Dodds Co., alteration for offices at 3358 Big Pine Trail, $147,351.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

River Town Painting & Construction, commercial work at Wal-Mart at 505 S. Dunlap St., $76,000.

Scott Garth Construction, commercial building at 209 N. Dunlap St., $500,000.

Urbana

AJH PWH LLC, remodeling of multifamily residence at 902 S. Lincoln Ave., $68,000.

Olympic Construction, remodeling of hospital building at 611 W. Park St., $27,900.

Innsource, remodeling of hotel building at 1003 W. Killarney St., $120,791.

Perkins Home Improvement Inc., remodeling of business building at 208 W. Griggs St., $75,000.