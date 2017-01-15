State tourney leaves little room to spare at 2 local alleys

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Amy Glenn of Mahomet reacts after making a spare while taking part in mid-day league game Wednesday at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy. Image

While interest in bowling seems to be declining at the national level, the local scene is about to receive a jolt.

For the first time in 50 years, the Illinois Women's Bowling Association's state tournament will be held in Champaign County. The tournament is expected to bring about 200 bowlers a weekend to Arrowhead Lanes and Western Bowl from Feb. 24 to April 23.

"We're packed for seven weeks," said Elisa Bolt, co-owner of Arrowhead Lanes and Western Bowl in Champaign.

During the tournament weekends, the tournament will use all 32 lanes at Western Bowl and 24 lanes at Arrowhead Lanes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bolt said.

Since 2010, the number of people who have bowled at least once in the past year dropped from 71 million to 69 million, the number of U.S. Bowling Congress members dropped from 2.1 million to 1.57 million, the number of leagues dropped from 75,000 to 53,209, and the number of USBC-certified bowling alleys dropped from 5,490 to 4,489.

Despite these trends, local bowling alley owners insist they're doing well and keeping busy.

"I've seen an increase in open bowling. Additionally, the leagues seem to stay steady," said Scott Lutz, owner of Old Orchard Lanes and Links in Savoy.

The owners of Arrowhead Lanes and Western Bowl, Elisa and Dave Bolt, also said they are doing well.

"The people that are putting money into their centers are still reaping the rewards," Dave Bolt said.

They recently installed a new $160,000 computer system, and in 2008 added a $2.1 million indoor black-light, mini-golf course.

The local bowling alleys likely benefit from Champaign-Urbana's growing population, and both Old Orchard and Arrowhead have miniature golf courses to help bring in customers.

Bowling alleys also benefit from having strong league support, Dave Bolt said.

"If you lose some league bowlers, you gain in open play," he said. "The biggest difference is

that league bowlers are a guaranteed contract every year. They sign up for X amount of weeks, and they have to be here to bowl. The trade-off is that open play doesn't have to come in if they don't feel like it, so when the weather is nice, they may go golfing. I'd say our leagues have maintained themselves, and the open play has picked up."

The decline of bowling leagues nationally has been seen by some as representative of America's declining social fabric. In his popular 2000 book "Bowling Alone," Harvard Professor Robert Putnam made this argument, pointing to numbers from the American Bowling Congress that showed a drop in membership from its peak in the 1960s when "8 percent of all American men and nearly 5 percent of all American women were members of bowling teams." By the 1990s, only about 2 percent of Americans were members of bowling teams.

Despite the drop in bowling leagues, bowling remained popular, with 91 million Americans bowling at least once in 1996, according to the ABC, making it "the most popular competitive sport in America."

On Wednesdays around lunch, Old Orchard Lanes and Links was packed with leagues, with bowlers on each of its 20 lanes.

Six of the 20 lanes are used by a women's league called the Orchard Lassies.

The Orchard Lassies have been around for years, a result of mergers, so no one was quite sure how long. While the league has a steady group of bowlers, its numbers have declined over the years.

"We had like 10, 12, 14 teams, and it just gradually came down to where we're down to six," Marilyn Dick of Hammond said.

While the group's numbers appear to have stabilized, its members had various theories as to why interest in bowling has declined.

As a women's league, it's been impacted by more women in the workforce, Dick said.

"I think most of it is because the younger women have to work a full-time job to support a family," she said.

Nancy Davis of Savoy said computers have played a role, especially with the younger crowd.

"I don't think kids are exposed to bowling like they were a while ago," Davis said.

The 14 remaining lanes are used by University of Illinois Administrative Information Technology Services staff members, who have been bowling once a week on their lunch break for about 10 years.

"We bowl on our lunch hour," said Jim Caputo, who organizes the group. "Everybody seems to enjoy it. It's optional, no talent required. The only thing is you got to keep the ball in your lane, and you can't throw it backwards."

That group has remained pretty consistent in size, Caputo said.

"It builds camaraderie. It builds teamwork," he said. "People get to know each other who may not work together, so that's always nice."

Sporting interest

