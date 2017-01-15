Today's Special: Biggby Coffee plans spring start for third local shop

Photo by: Provided An artist's conception of the new Biggby Coffee opening this spring in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Biggby Coffee will be opening its third shop in Champaign this spring.

Owner Jim Goetz has signed a lease for a new store at 902 Meijer Drive, as part of the Taco John's strip mall.

Biggby Coffee is a regional coffee house that serves specialty drinks, smoothies, baked goods and other products.

Goetz hopes to open in April.

Developer Chris Sanders of Green Street Realty said Biggby Coffee will take up 1,300 square feet on the north side of the complex.

"We are waiting for the architect's plans to come back," Saunders said.

Goetz's first shop opened in July 2011 at Market Place Shopping Center. In 2013, another opened at 401 S. Mattis Ave.

Goetz said the other two shops will remain open.

Goetz said the new shop will have 20 employees and seating for 25 people. It also will have a drive-thru.

He said the menu will be the same as the other two coffee shops.

Why open on Meijer Drive?

"It's the commercial heart of Champaign, in my opinion," Goetz said. "It's got a lot of action and a lot of traffic. The entire North Prospect area has a lot of energy, nearby residential areas and a lot of positives."

Goetz said he has begun the process of interviewing potential managers.