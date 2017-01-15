Video: Wired in: Ran Chao » more Videographer: Heather Coit Ran Chao, CEO and co-founder of LifeFoundry, Inc. talks about his business at EnterpriseWorks in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

On Sundays, staff writer Paul Wood spotlights a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet RAN CHAO, CEO and co-founder of LifeFoundry Inc., which uses synthetic biology and robotics to do research and development for biotech companies. Chao, 29, is a University of Illinois doctoral candidate defending his thesis. Also earning their doctorates are Jing Jiang, the chief technology officer, and Sam Hamedi Rad, the chief operating officer. Professor Huimin Zhao, Steven L. Miller Chair in Chemical Engineering, is also a co-founder of the startup and scientific adviser. They've built the first prototype of a fully automated and highly versatile biological foundry to help biotech companies streamline and make more accurate research.

What does LifeFoundry do?

Most of the bioengineering experiments is now done manually on the bench site. We're trying to build the second-generation biological foundry here at EnterpriseWorks to take out the human factor, making the R&D of industrial microbes for biochemical synthesis faster and more accurate. We're trying to commercialize the technology we developed in the university. We service bio-tech companies and try to help them save costs while improving the quality of their results. In our (University of Illinois) lab we've worked with fermentation companies to help them create large collection of bacteria with specific mutations at a unprecedented speed and cost.

How did the three of you come together?

Sam and I work in the same research group. He is a fifth-year graduate student in chemical engineering. Jing is my longtime friend; we went to the same college in China. He specializes in microfabrication and electronic device development, and the software/firmware associated with these devices. We'll also have a few student interns working with us. With our engineering background, we see room for improvement in the conventional biotech research. If we introduce more engineering principles and the latest technology, we are able to accelerate the research and improve the quality. We are working on technology to improve the methodology of research.

What kind of commercial prospects do you see?

We have already talked to a number of companies, and lots of them have shown interest, including some of the largest fermentation companies in the country. Companies in China and Japan have shown interest. We are in the National Science Foundation iCorps program and trying to reach out to more potential customers and learn the market better. Many people we've talked to not only gave us feedback and advice, but also asked when our R&D service will become available. That gave us a lot of confidence to step forward and make this happen. We have a number of interviews and customer meetings scheduled in the following couple of weeks.

How did you get the idea for this?

I've always had this dream of using living organisms to create green chemicals to solve environmental problems. When Sam and I started our PhD program, we worked on modifying the genomes of yeast for efficient production of biofuel with alternative sources of biomass. My background is mainly in chemical engineering and a little bit in mechanical and electrical engineering. When I got our hands on the bench site and started to work on these microbiology protocols, I realized much of this work is very tedious, very labor-intensive. The human is usually the weakest link in the process; you make mistakes, lose track and also start to add biases into the results. That's probably not the best way to do it. Then I started playing with a semi-functional liquid handling robot that happened to be in the lab. When we started working on a genome editing tool called TALEN, the whole research group realized the importance of automation. Professor Zhao got an opportunity to start a new lab focused on automation and design. The idea was to use computer-aided design to help modify and generate biosystems. In this biosystems design lab, we developed the Illinois Biological Foundry for Advanced Biomanufacturing, the first prototype of automation platform for such applications.

And in the long term?

Once we have a system running that can generate data, we'll integrate machine learning algorithms around it, so the machine can not only conduct the experiment but also assist humans in decision making. The system will accumulate data and build numerical models for biosystems. These algorithms and models can guide the engineering of biology and potentially generate a range of different molecules that have commercial value. Instead of blindly trying many manipulations, we can study many hypotheses through simulation and find the optimal system quicker.

TECH TIDBTS ... from RAN CHAO

Social media? LinkedIn and WeChat is the most useful for business.

Do you prefer to read on a book or a digital device? A Kindle.

What are you reading right now? A lot of start-up books.

Do you have any wearable electronics? I just ordered a Pavlok, an electrical shock device that silently wakes you up (in case you are in a dorm-style Airbnb and have to make it to a meeting).