Broeren Russo Builders: A blueprint for success

CHAMPAIGN — This year, Broeren Russo Builders is celebrating 40 years as a company, but its namesakes have known each other for much longer.

"I think we met first in second grade," President Stuart Broeren said. "And we've been friends since middle school."

They began working together in middle school for Broeren's father, Wayne Broeren of Thompson Lumber.

"We kept ourselves out of trouble by doing little construction projects," Broeren said.

The company was founded in 1977 and gained momentum in 1988 when it landed its first multi-million dollar project, the Trade Center at Neil Street and Kirby Avenue.

The company has experienced ups and downs, Broeren said, but it has now been involved with several large projects in the area, including at several schools, hospitals, high-rises along Green Street, State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium.

"When you drive down Green or over on campus and remember and recall all the buildings you've worked on ... it's very gratifying," Broeren said.

SOMETHING TO BUILD ON

For its 40th anniversary, The News-Gazette asked Broeren Russo Executive Vice President John Russo for projects that fit some superlatives we picked out.

Most unique: Virginia Theatre

With the building's history, budget constraints as a community project and hidden conditions, Russo said this was Broeren Russo's most unique project.

Most under budget: Christie Clinic projects

These projects are "always a challenge," Russo said. "Projects vary in size and usually occur within occupied spaces and require special considerations for life safety, sounds, dust control and after-hours work." But this is also the one he's most proud of, as he served on the Christie Foundation board for six years and his father was on Christie's staff from 1960 to 1981.

Most difficult: 309 E. Green St. for CA Student Living

This was Broeren Russo's tallest building, with 24 stories, and their first luxury high-rise student apartment building. It was also built on a confined lot requiring a second shift for staging materials and clean-up, Russo said, and had a unique design using post-tensioned concrete slabs and high-strength concrete columns. And with a pricetag of more than $40 million, it was also their most expensive.

First multimillion-dollar project: Trade Center, Neil Street and Kirby Avenue in 1988

This includes both a 120,000 square-foot office building and the 200-room Hawthorne Suites Hotel.

Most talked about: Stephens Family YMCA

It's a community project that serves all of Champaign County, Russo said, and it was the first Y built for individuals with special needs.