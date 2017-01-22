Building permits, Jan. 22, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 416 Doisy Lane, $150,046.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 413 Corey Lane, $117,526.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 411 Corey Lane, $157,899.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 409 Corey Lane, $150,456.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 407 Corey Lane, $117,126.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, kitchen addition for single-family residence at 202 S. McKinley Ave., $160,000.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for future office at 602 S. Neil St., Suite A, $64,700.

One Main Development LLC, facade work for future tenant at 340 N. Neil St., $63,500.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for physical therapy office at 602 S. Neil St., Suite B, $171,500.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, tenant fit-out for 5 Star Nutrition at 902 Meijer Drive, #3, $74,765.

Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for karaoke parlor at 505 S. Neil St., #8, $20,800.

Mahomet

Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 1615 Kassen Drive, $380,000.

Unlimited Construction, new single-family residence at 2202 Slade Lane, $235,000.

Signature Homes, new single-family residence at 1312 Briarwood Lane, $600,000.

Rantoul

J.A. Investors LLC, new industrial building at 205 Turner Drive, $1,200,000.

Savoy

Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 210 Denton Drive in Prairie Meadows II subdivision, $265,000.

Urbana

U-Haul Co. of Illinois, remodeling of storage building at 2010 S. Philo Road, $200,000.