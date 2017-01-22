Building permits, Jan. 22, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 416 Doisy Lane, $150,046.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 413 Corey Lane, $117,526.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 411 Corey Lane, $157,899.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 409 Corey Lane, $150,456.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 407 Corey Lane, $117,126.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, kitchen addition for single-family residence at 202 S. McKinley Ave., $160,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for future office at 602 S. Neil St., Suite A, $64,700.
One Main Development LLC, facade work for future tenant at 340 N. Neil St., $63,500.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for physical therapy office at 602 S. Neil St., Suite B, $171,500.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, tenant fit-out for 5 Star Nutrition at 902 Meijer Drive, #3, $74,765.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, alteration for karaoke parlor at 505 S. Neil St., #8, $20,800.
Mahomet
Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 1615 Kassen Drive, $380,000.
Unlimited Construction, new single-family residence at 2202 Slade Lane, $235,000.
Signature Homes, new single-family residence at 1312 Briarwood Lane, $600,000.
Rantoul
J.A. Investors LLC, new industrial building at 205 Turner Drive, $1,200,000.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 210 Denton Drive in Prairie Meadows II subdivision, $265,000.
Urbana
U-Haul Co. of Illinois, remodeling of storage building at 2010 S. Philo Road, $200,000.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.