Business listings, Jan. 22, 2017
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
AIC Consulting & Design, 2904 Beringer Circle, U, Ann Abdelzaher, same address.
Avid Organizing, 600 N. Neil St., P.O. Box 423, C, Andi Nault, 606 W. Park Ave., #17, C.
IyahB Extensions, 1327 N. Lincoln Ave., U, Ajustice Bernadez, same address.
Logistic Natural Hair Care School (LNHC), 1717 Philo Road, Suite 17A, U, Samantha Carter, 1404 Hedge Road, C.
Nelson's Cleaning Service, 2423 N. Neil St., Apt. 201, C, Sharee Dean and Terrence Nelson, same address.
Star, 300 N. Diane Lane, #103, Mahomet, Joanne McCoy, same address.
Tiger Accounting, 509 Park Lane Drive, C, Alexandria Thursh, same address.
