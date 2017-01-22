Today's Special: UI grad opens Chinese restaurant in Campustown
CHAMPAIGN — After operating restaurants in New York and Chicago, 2013 University of Illinois grad Yongzheng Dai has come home to launch another in the heart of Campustown.
Following a soft opening in December, Mid-Summer Lounge officially opened Jan. 16 in the former Casablanca Kabab House space at 623 E. Green St.
Dai promises authentic Chinese food.
"Everyone down the street calls themselves 'authentic,' but I think we have done a better job than the others," Dai said.
Dai said the popular steamed buns will only be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays because they are specialty items.
Guests can dine inside the restaurant or get orders to go. The walls are decorated with various items with Mandarin writing on them, with some of the decorations 200 years old.
The restaurant has three employees.
With so many Asian-themed restaurants in close proximity, do these all cater specifically to the Asian student population? As a "townie" I've stopped in some of them over the summer and get the impression that they really don't think anyone unfamiliar with their menu will eat there. I've even gotten the "stink-eye" from some and quickly realized I wasn't expected, or even welcome.
