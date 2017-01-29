Building permits, Jan. 29, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 405 Corey Lane, $183,416.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 403 Corey Lane, $117,280.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family residence at 401 Corey Lane, $158,607.
AOM Remodeling & Restoration, alteration for gaming cafe at 920 W. Bradley Ave., $65,000.
JSM Development Services LLC, alteration for office, educational and day care facility at 103 S. Country Fair Drive, $257,000.
Mahomet
Fields Crossing, new single-family residence at 1614 Hunters Ridge Court, $270,000.
Fields Crossing, new single-family residence at 1611 Hunters Ridge Court, $290,000.
Fields Crossing, new single-family residence at 1623 Hunters Ridge Court, $275,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Terwisscha Construction Inc., Sportsvet Animal Medical Center at 1105 N. Dunlap St., $1.9 million.
Urbana
Darcy Bean Custom Construction, addition to single-family residence at 607 W. Pennsylvania Ave., $104,000.
Wells & Wells Construction, alteration to parking lot at 102 E. Main St., $33,000.
