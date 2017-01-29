Business listings, Jan. 29, 2017
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
AriBeesBoutique, 105 E. Green St., Apt. C7, C, Arina Bullock, same address.
Golden Glow Games, 426 Marco Drive, Rantoul, Maya Gouliard, same address.
Jon Hasselbring, Architect, 606 E. South Mahomet Road, Mahomet, Jon Hasselbring, same address.
Klips by Kai, 2918 Crossing Court, Unit D, C, Kai Nemoto, 512 E. Fairlawn Drive, U.
