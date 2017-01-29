Steady pace in jobs race

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette A crew from Mayfield Construction of Champaign works at the Midtown Plaza development last week on First Street in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, the annual unemployment rate ticked up from 5.2 percent in 2015 to 5.3 percent in 2016, remaining relatively steady.

"It feels steady," Champaign County Economic Development Corp. executive director Craig Rost said. "We haven't seen anything in the market that tells us it would go way up or down. ... I'm hearing the same thing from employers, too."

From December 2015 to December 2016, the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, added 1,000 jobs, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Construction was one of the sectors to add jobs, adding 200 compared with a year ago December.

New Prairie Construction of Urbana added jobs last year, office manager Tonya Randall said. "And we've added a couple employees already this year."

English Brothers Co. of Champaign also did well in 2016.

"For us, it was very good, one of our better years since probably 2008, and I think for the industry as a whole," controller R.J. Hynds said. "It seems like everything's pretty busy and growing at a pretty steady pace."

In December 2016, the C-U unemployment rate was 4.9 percent, less than Illinois' at 5.6 percent and near the national rate of 4.7 percent.

C-U has been able to avoid some of the struggles facing the rest of the state since it has a growing population and isn't dependent on a company subject to the economic trends, Rost said.

"There's stability right now that would keep us from fluctuating much," Rost said. "We don't have a Caterpillar or other industry that's prone to international markets or changes in the economy."

C-U's monthly unemployment rate increased from 4.5 percent in November and decreased from December 2015, when it was 5.7 percent.

Across the state, each of the 14 metro areas saw declining year-over-year unemployment rates.

Compared to other counties, Champaign is doing well, with an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, the same as Piatt's. Ford's is at 5.7 percent, and Vermillion's is at 7.2 percent.

In the C-U area, the government sector added 700 jobs compared to a year ago December, information added 500, education-health services added 300, construction added 200, transportation, warehousing and utilities added 100 and financial activities added 100.

Meanwhile, wholesale trade lost 500 jobs, manufacturing lost 200, professional business services lost 100 and leisure-hospitality lost 100.

C-U's unemployment rate has been declining from its peak in January 2010 of 9.7 percent and appears to be leveling off around 5 percent.

From a business standpoint, a 5 percent unemployment rate is healthy, Rost said, because if it goes much lower, businesses will have trouble finding employees.

"Companies will tell us they have trouble finding people when you have that many employed," Rost said.

Going forward, Rost is optimistic about 2017.

"If I ignore all the political hand-wringing and prognosticating and just look at where the businesses and the markets are right now, it looks like it will be another year of consistent growth," Rost said. "Maybe there will be long-term effects of the political changes, as a result of agency funding and other things, but those changes are probably several years out."

Both New Prairie and English Brothers are also looking forward to 2017.

"I don't see any signs of slowing up at this point," Hynds said. "Private work is picking up in the area quite a bit just because of the growing economy."

Area unemployment by the numbers

Location December 2015 December 2016 C-U metro area 5.7% 4.9% Champaign 5.5% 4.8% Urbana 5.6% 5.0% Danville 8.3% 7.5% Champaign County 5.6% 4.9% Ford County 6.1% 5.7% Piatt County 5.6% 4.8% Vermilion County 7.7% 7.2% Illinois 6.0% 5.6%

Source: Illinois Department of Employment Security