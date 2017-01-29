Today's Special: Wild Hare settles in land of Bunnies
FISHER — In the hometown of the Bunnies, the area's newest bar and grill fits right in.
The Wild Hare Bar and Grill opened three weeks ago in the former Tailgaters Chill N Grill building at 109 S. Third St.
The husband and wife team of Brandon and Shanon Clemmons of Fisher serve up bar food from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
Shanon Clemmons said they got into the restaurant business almost by accident.
"My husband was looking for a shop for his electrical business (Amped Electric) and he saw this building for sale online," she said. "It looked like a good idea."
So Brandon Clemmons, his dad Marvin Clemmons and Marvin's wife Kim purchased the bar.
Clemmons said the bar and grill's most popular food item is its bacon-wrapped shrimp.
The restaurant features what Clemmons called a rustic theme.
"We have tin on the walls along with reclaimed barn wood from around the Fisher area," she said.
The restaurant has 15 employees.
