Today's Special: Wild Hare settles in land of Bunnies

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Some of the lunch crowd eats at the bar Thursday at Wild Hare Bar and Grill in Fisher. Image

FISHER — In the hometown of the Bunnies, the area's newest bar and grill fits right in.

The Wild Hare Bar and Grill opened three weeks ago in the former Tailgaters Chill N Grill building at 109 S. Third St.

The husband and wife team of Brandon and Shanon Clemmons of Fisher serve up bar food from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Shanon Clemmons said they got into the restaurant business almost by accident.

"My husband was looking for a shop for his electrical business (Amped Electric) and he saw this building for sale online," she said. "It looked like a good idea."

So Brandon Clemmons, his dad Marvin Clemmons and Marvin's wife Kim purchased the bar.

Clemmons said the bar and grill's most popular food item is its bacon-wrapped shrimp.

The restaurant features what Clemmons called a rustic theme.

"We have tin on the walls along with reclaimed barn wood from around the Fisher area," she said.

The restaurant has 15 employees.