Business listings, Feb. 5, 2017
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
AF Antronics, 2118 Seaton Court, C, Loren Anderson, same address.
All Things Moving, 3904 Inverness Road, C, George Davidson Jr., same address.
Cundiff Home Improvements, 507 W. Meyer St., Thomasboro, Cody Cundiff, same address.
Fortune 5 Music, 12031/2 Joanne Lane, C, Moses Richardson V, same address.
Hernandez Pro Painting, 6 Quince Drive, C, Esteban Hernandez, same address.
One Way Home Services, 1201 Marianne Court, Mahomet, Howard Groff, same address.
Steffanie Millage-Lello Realty, 2009 Fox Drive, C, Steffanie Lello, 3904 Sandstone Drive, C.
Tyme Records, 505 W. Springfield Ave., C, Montrell Smith, same address.
