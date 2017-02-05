Today's Special: Ozu Ramen soups up Campustown

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Chef Vicky Mei finishes an order Wednesday at Ozu Ramen, a new Japenses restaurant that opened last month at Sixth and Healey streets in Campustown. Image

CHAMPAIGN — The doors of a new Japanese restaurant have opened in Campustown.

Co-owners Tony Ho, Vicky Mei and Dustin Lee were drawing a crowd at Ozu Ramen at 601 S. Sixth St., Suite 102, C, (at the corner of Sixth and Healey) on Jan. 26.

The restaurant is named after the city of Ozu, in southern Japan.

"I like to eat ramen, so I had a feeling this was going to be a success," Ho said.

Lee cooked at a restaurant in Japan before coming to the United States. He brought many of his recipes to the new eatery.

Mei said she and her partners began planning for the new restaurant a year ago.

"There was a need for a Japanese ramen restaurant on campus," Mei said.

The eatery has 20 employees.