Trump's plans have worry cropping up with area farmers

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Dennis Riggs checks the quality of corn in an on-farm storage bin Thursday at his property south of Sidney.

CHAMPAIGN — With President Donald Trump planning to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, some area farmers are worried about what that could mean for them.

About 33 percent of Illinois farmers' income can be attributed to agricultural exports, according to the Illinois Farm Bureau. In 2013, for example, Illinois exported over $6 billion in agricultural products, including $3.1 billion worth of soybeans and $803 million worth of corn, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"Exports are huge for us," said Jim Reed, a fifth-generation farmer from DeLand who also sits on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board.

Area farmers primarily grow corn and soybeans, and according to University of Illinois agriculture and consumer economics professor Katherine Baylis, almost 50 percent of U.S. soybeans are exported and less than 20 percent of U.S. corn is exported.

China is the largest importer of U.S. soybeans, and Mexico and Japan are the top two importers of U.S. corn.

These corn and soybean imports are used primarily to feed cattle, poultry and pork in these countries.

"Japan imports corn mostly because they have no land," Baylis said. "The corn is going toward meat production."

Similarly, Baylis said Mexico is importing corn to sustain its growing poultry and pork industries, which have grown since NAFTA was enacted in 1993.

And as China's population and economy have grown, more of its citizens can afford meat, leading to demand for feed grain. Of all the soybeans the U.S. exports, over half goes to China.

For individual farmers, the impact of foreign trade is typically indirect. Area farmers said they don't know what percentage of their crops go to which country, as that's not necessarily in their hands.

Instead, they're affected by foreign trade's impact on the corn and soybean prices. If more countries are buying corn and soybeans, there's more demand, raising corn and soybean prices and benefiting farmers. If tariffs are put on their crops, presumably demand will go down.

"I can control a lot, but I can't control the price I sell the product for," said Dennis Riggs, who farms corn and soybeans south of Sidney. "There are people in Chicago and worldwide, all they do is try to figure out supply and demand, too much, not enough, and what's the correct price. They're a lot smarter than I am."

"We grow corn under contract, but the pricing is based on the Chicago Board of Trade (price), and any kind of reduction in exports will affect (it) negatively most of the time," said Eric Rund, a corn and soybean farmer in Pesotum. "Same with soybeans. We grow a lot of seed beans for Pioneer, but the price is based on Chicago Board of Trade prices, so it's all tied together."

Because "it's all tied together," some area farmers are concerned when Trump risks a trade war with China and Mexico, pledges to renegotiate NAFTA and pulls out of the TPP.

"It just throws everyone off-kilter when the leader of the U.S. says things like that, jumps in and drops an agreement that took years to negotiate," Rund said. "In one week, in one fell swoop, one guy can destroy all that confidence and faith in an agreement that many put their political lives on the line when they signed off on it. It'll take years to get that confidence back."

With a renegotiated NAFTA, some farmers are worried it could lead to increased tariffs on American exports to Mexico.

"Agriculture is one area that's truly benefited from NAFTA," Illinois Farm Bureau senior director of commodities Tamara Nelsen said. "NAFTA was huge for our state."

And by pulling out of TPP, which had not yet gone into effect, some farmers worry they will miss out on new markets for their products.

The Illinois Farm Bureau estimated that TPP would have added $127 million a year in net agricultural exports from Illinois.

Without TPP and with a renegotiated NAFTA, China and Europe could benefit at America's expense.

"Vietnam stands the most to lose from the loss of TPP," Baylis said. "The obvious response is, they have a large economy sitting next to them, and it would make more sense to integrate more closely with China."

Similarly, "if we get into a trade fight with Mexico, Mexico is probably going to be doing more trading with the European Union," Baylis said.

Some farmers believe Trump will be able to negotiate better deals and haven't necessarily lost hope in Trump.

"Farmers are always optimistic for the upcoming year," Reed said. "No matter what doom and gloom, we're optimistic that it's going to be a profitable year."

Former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence should be an advocate for agriculture as vice president, as will the agriculture secretary nominee, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue. However, on the issue of trade, Trump appears to listen more to those who lost manufacturing jobs.

But even if Trump isn't good for farmers on trade, Reed said he could help them in other areas by cutting regulations.

"We gain with one, we lose with the other," he said. "No one ever gets all their want list. With farmers, it's always been a balance."