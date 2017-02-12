Building permits, Feb. 12, 2017

Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Sunbuilt Homes, addition to single-family residence at 9 Litchfield Lane, $53,061.

JSM Development Services, alteration to multifamily residence at 501 E. Healey St., $143,000.

Ko-On Services Corp., alteration to retail building at 2000 N. Neil St., #330, $205,000.

Shive-Hattery Inc., alteration for Dry Goods USA retail store at 2000 N. Neil St., #237, $750,000.

Dodds Co., new Technology Development and Fabrication Center at 201 St. Mary's Road, $3,313,949.

Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 1503 Yankee Lane, $199,000.

Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 1501 Yankee Lane, $219,000.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

Vliet Builders LLC, new single-family residence at 1602 E. Horizon Lane, $230,000.

Vliet Builders LLC, new single-family residence at 3402 Myra Ridge Court, $230,000.

Olympic Construction, remodeling of hospital building at 601 W. University Ave., $42,800.

Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 701 W. Church St., $61,132.

US Pro/United Services, remodeling of multifamily residence at 111 N. Lynn St., $30,579.

O'Neil Building Corp., remodeling of building at 1704 E. Amber Lane, $768,000.