Building permits, Feb. 12, 2017
Listed are permits for all commercial and industrial work, all new single-family and multifamily residences and all residential remodeling costing more than $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Sunbuilt Homes, addition to single-family residence at 9 Litchfield Lane, $53,061.
JSM Development Services, alteration to multifamily residence at 501 E. Healey St., $143,000.
Ko-On Services Corp., alteration to retail building at 2000 N. Neil St., #330, $205,000.
Shive-Hattery Inc., alteration for Dry Goods USA retail store at 2000 N. Neil St., #237, $750,000.
Dodds Co., new Technology Development and Fabrication Center at 201 St. Mary's Road, $3,313,949.
Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 1503 Yankee Lane, $199,000.
Signature Homes of Bloomington, new single-family residence at 1501 Yankee Lane, $219,000.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Vliet Builders LLC, new single-family residence at 1602 E. Horizon Lane, $230,000.
Vliet Builders LLC, new single-family residence at 3402 Myra Ridge Court, $230,000.
Olympic Construction, remodeling of hospital building at 601 W. University Ave., $42,800.
Petry-Kuhne Co., remodeling of hospital building at 701 W. Church St., $61,132.
US Pro/United Services, remodeling of multifamily residence at 111 N. Lynn St., $30,579.
O'Neil Building Corp., remodeling of building at 1704 E. Amber Lane, $768,000.
