Business lisitings, Feb. 12, 2017

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:

Ambros + Rivera Real Estate Investment Solutions, 3906 Summer Sage Court, C, Francisco Ambros and Melixa Rivera-Sustache, same address.

Bark Naturally, 107 E. Springfield Ave., Apt. 302, C, Simetra Scott, same address.

Blue Hook Ad Group, P.O. Box 2656, C, Delandis Beck, 918 W. Springfield Ave., C.

Dustin Fiepke Contracting, 1001 S. Marietta Drive, Mahomet, Dustin Fiepke, same address.

Electronic Running, 1511 Devonshire Court, C, Heather Ting, same address.