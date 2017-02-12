Business lisitings, Feb. 12, 2017
These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk's office:
Ambros + Rivera Real Estate Investment Solutions, 3906 Summer Sage Court, C, Francisco Ambros and Melixa Rivera-Sustache, same address.
Bark Naturally, 107 E. Springfield Ave., Apt. 302, C, Simetra Scott, same address.
Blue Hook Ad Group, P.O. Box 2656, C, Delandis Beck, 918 W. Springfield Ave., C.
Dustin Fiepke Contracting, 1001 S. Marietta Drive, Mahomet, Dustin Fiepke, same address.
Electronic Running, 1511 Devonshire Court, C, Heather Ting, same address.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.