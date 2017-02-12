Today's Special: 2 Mexican restaurants coming to Tuscola
TUSCOLA — Two men from Mattoon have leased closed businesses in Tuscola and are planning on opening competing Mexican restaurants.
Jesus A. Grijalva of Mattoon has leased the former Los Potros Mexican restaurant at 208 N. Parke St. His new restaurant, Mi Veracruz Mexican Grill, is expected to open in two to three weeks.
This will be Grijalva's first restaurant, which will have eight to nine employees.
Meanwhile, Miguel Rebollo of Mattoon, who has owned the LaCascada Mexican Grill in Arthur with his wife Nikki since 2001, has leased the former Tuscany Steak and Pasta House building at 105 W. Southline St.
There, Rebollo plans on opening Sol Delmar.
"We expect to open within three to four weeks," Rebollo said. "We have been looking for a location in Tuscola for a long time, and this building became available."
Sol Delmar will have between nine and 15 employees.
Rebollo said he also owns two Mattoon restaurants: El Vaquero at 200 Holiday Drive since 2008 and Taco Amigos at 3300 Marshall Ave. since March 2016.
