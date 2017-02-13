Verizon latest carrier to return to unlimited cell plans
NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is the latest mobile carrier to bring back unlimited plans, but its version is pricier than offerings from rivals T-Mobile and Sprint.
AT&T only lets customers sign up for unlimited plans when they also subscribe to DirecTV, which AT&T owns. But its prices are similar to Verizon's for a family; Verizon is cheaper for an individual.
Verizon has long been pushing customers off the company's old unlimited plans with rate hikes. But such plans, once common, have come back into vogue as competition between carriers heats up. Carriers have to snatch customers from each other to grow, as most U.S. adults already have a smartphone.
